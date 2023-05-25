President Ranil Wickremesinghe has met with Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki today (25), during his ongoing official visit to Japan.

The discussion with the Japanese Finance Minister had focused on Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring and the implementation of the IMF program, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Earlier today, President Wickremesinghe expressed his appreciation for the support extended by Japan to Sri Lanka for the economic recovery process during the bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo.

There, he had expressed confidence that the island nation should be able to conclude the newly-launched debt restructuring talks by September, or November at the latest.