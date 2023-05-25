Group of MPs demand action against Ali Sabri Raheem

Group of MPs demand action against Ali Sabri Raheem

May 25, 2023   06:58 pm

A group of parliamentarians has handed over a letter to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardene, requesting to take suitable action against MP Ali Sabri Raheem.

Puttalam District MP Ali Sabri Raheem was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake along with a stock of undeclared gold and mobile phones on Tuesday (May 23).

The Customs officials on duty at the airport had impounded a total of 3.5kg of undeclared gold and 91 mobile phones from the possession of the parliamentarian who was returning to the island from overseas.

Later, the MP was fined Rs. 7.5 million and released on payment of same while the undeclared gold and mobile phones were confiscated.

However, the aforementioned group of MPs, who submitted a letter against MP Raheem, stresses that he has misused the MP privileges.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.05.25

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.05.25

Remains of late businessman Dinesh Schaffter exhumed at Borella Cemetery

Remains of late businessman Dinesh Schaffter exhumed at Borella Cemetery

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.25

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.25

CBSL chief says all collective economic policy measures are painful for businesses

CBSL chief says all collective economic policy measures are painful for businesses

Aggressive behaviour of teenagers caused by overuse of social media  Specialist Doctor

Aggressive behaviour of teenagers caused by overuse of social media  Specialist Doctor

Relatives accuse police after woman who fell ill while in custody dies

Relatives accuse police after woman who fell ill while in custody dies

President meets Japanese PM, says Sri Lanka's debt restructuring talks can conclude by Sept.

President meets Japanese PM, says Sri Lanka's debt restructuring talks can conclude by Sept.