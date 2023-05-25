Group of MPs demand action against Ali Sabri Raheem

A group of parliamentarians has handed over a letter to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardene, requesting to take suitable action against MP Ali Sabri Raheem.

Puttalam District MP Ali Sabri Raheem was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake along with a stock of undeclared gold and mobile phones on Tuesday (May 23).

The Customs officials on duty at the airport had impounded a total of 3.5kg of undeclared gold and 91 mobile phones from the possession of the parliamentarian who was returning to the island from overseas.

Later, the MP was fined Rs. 7.5 million and released on payment of same while the undeclared gold and mobile phones were confiscated.

However, the aforementioned group of MPs, who submitted a letter against MP Raheem, stresses that he has misused the MP privileges.