Re-scrutinized results of 2021 O/L exam released

The re-scrutinized results of the 2021 G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination.

The results can be accessed from the official website of the Examinations Department (www.doenets.lk) or www.results.exams.gov.lk.

According to the Examinations Department, a total of 80,272 candidates had appealed for re-scrutinized results of the O/L exam.

For any inquiries, candidates can contact the School Examinations Organization & Results Branch of the Examinations Department.