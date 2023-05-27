President calls for high-tech scanners at BIA VIP terminal

Presidential Secretariat Saman Ekanayake has instructed the Director General of Sri Lanka Customs to take all required measures to establish high-tech scanning machines at the VIP passenger terminal of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

The relevant directive was given by Ekanayake on the orders of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in a bid to prevent illegal goods smuggled into the country via the VIP terminal.

Customs officials further explained that albeit there being several scanning machines and checkpoints at the normal terminals of BIA, no such scans have been set up at the VIP terminal.

Thus, several bags go unchecked through the said terminal, thereby providing an easy channel for illegal goods to be brought into the country, they said.

They further stated that several foreign countries, too, have such highly advanced checkpoints and scanners at both, VIP terminals and other special terminals, which have proven successful in curtailing the entering of illegal goods into their respective countries.

While the Head of State called for these scanners to be installed at the special departure terminals, Ekanayake further instructed the Director General of Sri Lanka Customs to compile a report on the matter.