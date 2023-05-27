President calls for high-tech scanners at BIA VIP terminal

President calls for high-tech scanners at BIA VIP terminal

May 27, 2023   11:59 am

Presidential Secretariat Saman Ekanayake has instructed the Director General of Sri Lanka Customs to take all required measures to establish high-tech scanning machines at the VIP passenger terminal of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

The relevant directive was given by Ekanayake on the orders of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in a bid to prevent illegal goods smuggled into the country via the VIP terminal.

Customs officials further explained that albeit there being several scanning machines and checkpoints at the normal terminals of BIA, no such scans have been set up at the VIP terminal. 

Thus, several bags go unchecked through the said terminal, thereby providing an easy channel for illegal goods to be brought into the country, they said.

They further stated that several foreign countries, too, have such highly advanced checkpoints and scanners at both, VIP terminals and other special terminals, which have proven successful in curtailing the entering of illegal goods into their respective countries.

While the Head of State called for these scanners to be installed at the special departure terminals, Ekanayake further instructed the Director General of Sri Lanka Customs to compile a report on the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Pastor Jerome Fernando files FR seeking court order preventing his arrest

Pastor Jerome Fernando files FR seeking court order preventing his arrest

Tutor arrested for sexually abusing schoolgirls further remanded until 09 June

Tutor arrested for sexually abusing schoolgirls further remanded until 09 June

Another shooting reported in Ambalangoda

Another shooting reported in Ambalangoda

Vice Principal injured in Balapitiya shooting related to Kosgoda Sujee

Vice Principal injured in Balapitiya shooting related to Kosgoda Sujee

Suspect arrested in raid after Ada Derana uncovers racket involving skin-whitening drug

Suspect arrested in raid after Ada Derana uncovers racket involving skin-whitening drug

State Minister on foreign investments Sri Lanka received in 2023 (English)

State Minister on foreign investments Sri Lanka received in 2023 (English)