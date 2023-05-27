The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been ordered to obtain the DNA samples of the mother of late businessman Dinesh Schaffter, who was found tied up in his vehicle at the Borella cemetery in December last year.

The CID was ordered to obtain the blood samples of Schaffter’s mother by Colombo Additional Magistrate Rajindra Jayasuriya in order to confirm the samples obtained from the deceased during the second postmortem examination.

The remains of the Janashakthi PLC Director were exhumed on 25 May, under judicial supervision and armed security, after the five-member committee of judicial and forensic medical experts, appointed to uncover the motive behind the death, made a request to the Colombo Magistrate’s Court in this regard on 19 May.

Accordingly, the preliminary phase of the second postmortem was completed at the Karapitya Teaching Hospital yesterday (26 May) by the expert committee headed by Prof. Asela Mendis, senior lecturer of the Forensic Medicine & Toxicology Department of the Faculty of Medicine of University of Colombo.

Schaffter was found tied up in his car at the General Cemetery in Borella on 15 December 2022 and died a day later while receiving treatment at the ICU of the National Hospital in Colombo.