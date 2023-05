The G.C.E. Ordinary Level examinations 2022 (2023) commences today at 3,568 centres island-wide and with 472,553 candidates expected to sit for the exams.

The examination will begin at 8.30 a.m. today (May 29) and continue until June 08, 2023.

The Commissioner General of Examinations requested candidates to arrive early at their respective exam centres with their admission and valid identity cards.