Ven. Rajangane Saddharathana Thero remanded

Ven. Rajangane Saddharathana Thero who was arrested by police in Anuradhapura for allegedly making statements that could disrupt religious harmony has been ordered to be remanded in custody until June 07, after being produced before Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (29).

Saddharathana Thero was reportedly arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) last night in the Sravasthipura area in Anuradhapura.

Ven. Saddharathana Thero has been arrested in connection with the investigations carried out on a complaint made by Ven. Pahiyangala Ananda Sagara Thero regarding certain statements made harmful to religious harmony.