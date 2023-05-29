Six Sri Lankan victims of human trafficking repatriated from Myanmar

May 29, 2023   10:13 pm

Following representations made by the Government of Sri Lanka to Myanmar authorities, six Sri Lankans, who were victims of human trafficking and stranded in Myanmar have been rescued by the Myanmar authorities and handed over to the Sri Lanka Embassy in Yangon for repatriation to Sri Lanka.

The six Sri Lankans were identified as victims of an organized trafficking ring operating in Southeast Asian countries. 

They were successfully repatriated to Colombo via Bangkok by the Sri Lankan Airlines flight on 25 May 2023, the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Yangon said today.

Under instructions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Janaka Bandara and the officials of the Sri Lankan Embassy in Yangon coordinated the rescue process and repatriation of the victims to Sri Lanka. 

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and Eden Myanmar Foundation facilitated and extended assistance in the repatriation, the release said.

