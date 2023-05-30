Govt mulls amending labour laws

Govt mulls amending labour laws

May 30, 2023   09:31 am

The presidential trade union relations division will convene a special meeting with all trade union representatives and respective authorities on amending the labour law, Director General of Trade Unions to the President, Saman Ratnapriya says.

Addressing a media briefing in Colombo, Ratnapriya noted that the participation of trade unions from the outset is essential to draft the relevant Bill containing the amendments.

“Our country’s labour law is quite old. It needs to be revised,” Ratnapriya said adding that despite making small changes, the labour law has not been revised in its entirety to suit the modern world.

“The country’s public sector and the private sector have separate labour laws. This needs to be changed. The changes should be done with the agreement of respective parties involved,” he continued, emphasizing the importance of thee participation of trade unions in the discussions to amend the labour law.

