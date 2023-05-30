STF arrests associate of underworlds Baba

May 30, 2023   11:06 am

A suspect, believed to be a close associate of ill-famed criminal Kaluhath Nadeesh Kumara Abrew, better known as ‘Baba’, was arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) yesterday (29 May).

The 40-year-old suspect was arrested last night in Maradana, Ahungalla during a raid conducted by the STF at a residence in the area.

Police also seized a German-manufactured 08mm pistol, one round of ammunition and 50 grams of heroin during the arrest, while the arrestee was handed over to the Ahungalla Police for further investigations.

