State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe has assured that Sri Lanka will remain committed to the reforms required to return to a sustainable debt trajectory, addressing both internal and external imbalances.

Taking to Twitter on the recent policy-based loan of USD 350 million approved by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Semasinghe said “We greatly value the emergency assistance provided by the ADB to support basic services and sustain livelihoods during the crisis”.

On 29 May, the ADB approved a special policy-based loan of USD 350 million to provide budgetary support to Sri Lanka for economic stabilistaion.

Issuing a statement, the ADB explained that the programme was part of a broader package of financial assistance anchored by the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) External Fund Facility (EFF) for the country, aiming to stabilise the economy and lay the foundation for economic recovery and sustained growth.