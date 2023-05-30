Govt unable to bare cost of Sisu Sariya school bus service  Minister

Minister of Transport Bandula Gunawardene says that the government is unable to bare the total cost of the “Sisu Seriya” school bus service.

Joining the Cabinet press conference held this morning (May 30), Minister Gunawardene emphasized that the government will have to charge a certain rate from the parents.

The decision was arrived at given the current economic situation in the country, the minister added.

Gunawardene mentioned that, accordingly, 70% of the cost of the “Sisu Seriya” school bus service will be borne by the government while the remaining 30% is charged from the parents.

Meanwhile, it has also been decided to provide the service free of charge for the children of low-income families receiving subsidies, with parents who are unable to pay the charges, according to the minister.

Minister Gunawardene further noted that if the government cannot recover at least 30% of the cost from parents, the Sisu Seriya” school bus service will have to be terminated.

