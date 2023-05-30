No room for architects of religious disharmony - State Defence Minister

There are obvious signs that another crisis is being triggered in the country once again, especially at a crucial time when the country is on a path of recovery from a severe economic crisis that was acutely experienced in recent times, said the State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon.

Speaking to media at the Ministry’s office in Colombo today, he raised concerns into the “various elements with vested interests eyeing to disrupt the prevailing peaceful situation” by igniting religious disputes in the country.

The State Minister also emphasized the importance of maintaining religious stability for a healthty society.

“If a person or an organized group is trying to whip up communal sentiments or work with a similar motive, we will not hesitate to strictly enforce the law in accordance with the Chapter 9 of the Constitution and Penal Code 291 (අ), (ආ) he added.”