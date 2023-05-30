Testing imported dried fish, sprats and fruits for heavy metals made mandatory

The Sri Lankan government has made it mandatory to test imported dried fish, sprats and fruits for heavy metals such as lead and arsenic with effect from June 01, 2023.

A survey conducted by the Food Control Administration Unit of the Health Ministry between 2021 and 2022 found that certain consignments of imported dried fish, sprats and fruits contain heavy metals, especially lead and arsenic, in large quantities.

According to this survey, some imported fruit stocks contain alarming levels of lead – an extremely toxic heavy metal.

Given the severity of the situation, the government decided to make it mandatory that dried fish, sprats and fruits imported to Sri Lanka be tested for heavy metals including lead and arsenic.

The Food Control Administration Unit has advised the importers to ensure that the amount of heavy metals and arsenic present in dried fish, sprats and fruits brought in from overseas does not exceed the permitted minimum level.

Meanwhile, a special contact number (011 2112718) has been introduced by the Food Control Administration Unit for further inquiries in this regard.