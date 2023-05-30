Testing imported dried fish, sprats and fruits for heavy metals made mandatory

Testing imported dried fish, sprats and fruits for heavy metals made mandatory

May 30, 2023   03:24 pm

The Sri Lankan government has made it mandatory to test imported dried fish, sprats and fruits for heavy metals such as lead and arsenic with effect from June 01, 2023.

A survey conducted by the Food Control Administration Unit of the Health Ministry between 2021 and 2022 found that certain consignments of imported dried fish, sprats and fruits contain heavy metals, especially lead and arsenic, in large quantities.

According to this survey, some imported fruit stocks contain alarming levels of lead – an extremely toxic heavy metal.

Given the severity of the situation, the government decided to make it mandatory that dried fish, sprats and fruits imported to Sri Lanka be tested for heavy metals including lead and arsenic.

The Food Control Administration Unit has advised the importers to ensure that the amount of heavy metals and arsenic present in dried fish, sprats and fruits brought in from overseas does not exceed the permitted minimum level.

Meanwhile, a special contact number (011 2112718) has been introduced by the Food Control Administration Unit for further inquiries in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Authorities to take strict legal action against those who incite religious conflict

Authorities to take strict legal action against those who incite religious conflict

Authorities to take strict legal action against those who incite religious conflict

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.30

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.30

Man-made sluice destroys 12,000 acres of paddy fields

Man-made sluice destroys 12,000 acres of paddy fields

Registration of voters to commence on 10 June

Registration of voters to commence on 10 June

Officials using state vehicles must bear at least 50% of repair cost  Diana Gamage

Officials using state vehicles must bear at least 50% of repair cost  Diana Gamage

President Ranil meets with ministers and SLPP MPs to discuss govt's future

President Ranil meets with ministers and SLPP MPs to discuss govt's future

Transportation of cattle banned after rapid spread of ' Lumpy skin disease' virus

Transportation of cattle banned after rapid spread of ' Lumpy skin disease' virus

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00