The fundamental rights (FR) petition filed by Pastor Jerome Fernando, who made controversial remarks on Lord Buddha and other religious figures, has been fixed for consideration on June 05.

The self-styled “prophet”, in the FR petition filed through his attorneys on May 26, had sought an order preventing the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from arresting him.

When the petition is taken up for consideration before open courts on June 05, President’s Counsel Rienzi Arsecularatne will present submissions on behalf of Pastor Jerome.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the DIG in charge of the CID, the CID director and the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the cybercrimes unit of the CID have been named as the respondents of the FR petition.

Deeming the CID’s attempt to arrest him is unlawful, Pastor Fernando has noted his comments do not threaten the religious harmony in the country.

Pastor Fernando, who wants the Supreme Court to prevent the respondents from arresting him until the hearing of the FR petition is concluded, is also seeking a court order ruling that his fundamental rights are thus violated.

After Pastor Fernando’s remarks went viral on social media, stirring much controversy in the country, the CID received a complaint seeking the immediate arrest of the so-called “prophet”.

On May 14, he flew out to Singapore two days before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court issued a foreign travel ban on him. However, the police said Pastor Fernando could be arrested upon his return to the island nation.

While in Singapore, Pastor Fernando apologized to Buddhist, Hindu and Muslim devotees had his words by any means hurt them emotionally, albeit saying that he has done nothing wrong.