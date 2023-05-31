PM arrives in Thailand to attend UN Vesak Day celebration

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena has arrived in Bangkok, Thailand today (May 31) in order to attend the United Nations (UN) Vesak Day celebration.

He was warmly received at the airport by the Senior Director General of the Thai Foreign Ministry, other officials, and Sri Lanka Ambassador Chaminda Kolonne.

The 11-member Sri Lankan delegation led by the PM had left the island early this morning onboard a SriLankan Airlines flight from the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.