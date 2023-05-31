Navy apprehends 09 persons engaged in illegal fishing in northern seas

May 31, 2023   10:24 am

Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended 09 individuals for engaging in several illegal fishing activities in the sea areas of Chundikulam, Chalai, and Nagar Kovil in Veththalakerni last night (May 30).

During some special operations conducted by the Naval Deployment Veththalakerni in the Northern Naval Command, the Navy has also held unauthorized fishing gear and 05 dinghies used for these illegal acts.

The search operations have further led to the apprehension of 02 individuals and 02 dinghies off Chundikulam for practising light-coarse fishing, another 04 persons with fishing gear and 02 dinghies while engaging in fishing using unauthorized fishing nets off Chalai.

The navy has also taken custody of 03 persons with a dinghy and 110 sea cucumbers for harvesting sea cucumbers without a license in the Nagar Kovil sea area. 

The suspects held in the operations have been identified to be the residents of Mulliyan, Pudumathalan, Mullaitivu, Mulliwaikkal, Pudukudiirippu, Mannar and Mamunai areas and aged between 18 and 52 years. 

The 09 individuals together with 05 dinghies and unauthorized fishing gear and sea cucumber have been handed over to the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Jaffna for onward legal action, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

