Young couple caught carving their names into Colombo Lotus Tower

A young couple who had visited the Lotus Tower in Colombo has been apprehended after they were caught while carving their names into a wall at the top of the tower.

The security officials of the Colombo Lotus Tower had taken steps to hand over them to the police last evening (May 30).

Following the opening of the Lotus Tower to the public, its officials had issued a statement that strict legal action will be sought against any visitors to the tower who damage its property or defacing any parts of the structure.

Furthermore, the officials mention that a huge maintenance cost has been incurred as some people who visit the property continue to deface it by scribbling or carving out names or initials on it.

Earlier, the Business Development Manager of the Colombo Lotus Tower Pvt. Ltd., Bimsara Rozairo emphasized that it is the responsibility of the people to refrain from acts of vandalism and to protect this property built with public money.