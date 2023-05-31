Govt. focuses on digitization of data in agricultural sector

May 31, 2023   01:21 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has emphasized the importance of continuing the government’s efforts to modernize the agricultural sector, improve nutrition, address climate change, and enhance financial security during a meeting focused on the digitization of data in Sri Lanka’s agricultural sector.

The meeting had taken place at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (May 30), between President Ranil Wickremesinghe and representatives from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

During the meeting, officials from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation expressed their willingness to support these activities, provided they align with the government’s policies and regulations regarding financial assistance and the use of modern technology. They presented relevant information to support their stance, the PMD mentioned.

The proposed establishment of a university dedicated to climate change was also a topic of attention during the meeting, it added.

Minister of State for Finance Shehan Semasinghe, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Staff Sagala Ratnayake, Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake, Senior Advisor to the President on Climate Change Ruwan Wijewardena, Advisor to the President on National Food Security Dr. Suren Batagoda, Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva , Additional Secretaries of the President’s Office Vernon Perera, Ms Chandani Wijewardena, Dr. Sulaksha Jayawardena and other officials, members of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Sarvodaya Foundation attended the meeting, according to the PMD.

