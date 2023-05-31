Over 8,000 patients at risk after cardiac cath machine breaks down at Kandy Hospital - TU

One of the two Cardiac Catheterization machines established in the Kandy National Hospital has completely broken down since May 06, 2023.

The Government Radiological Technologists’ Association points out that as a result, the lives of around 8,000 patients in the waiting lists for diagnosis and treatment of heart diseases are at risk.

Cardiac Catheterization Unit performs a wide range of diagnostics and treatments, including detecting blockages in the coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart, performing stent treatments, and identifying and repairing holes (Atrial Septal Defect) in the heart.

Accordingly, 14 Cardiac Catheterization machines have been established within 11 hospitals island-wide, while 02 of them are owned by the Kandy National Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Government Radiological Technologists’ Association mentions that the air conditioning system of the building where the two brand new machines installed in the Radiotherapy Unit of the Kandy National Hospital that treats cancer patients, has been out since November last year, and that it has not yet been repaired even after 6 months.

In the meantime, the Association of Health Professionals claims that the Radiotherapy units, Laboratories and Renal functional units across the island have been impaired.

Moreover, the patients visiting the outpatient departments (OPD) of government hospitals undergo much inconvenience since they have to buy several types of medicines from private pharmacies.

In such a backdrop, the Health Professionals’ Association stresses that still there is a shortage of around 150 to 200 types of essential drugs within government hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella has instructed the officials to take necessary measures to reduce the price of medicines compared to the appreciation of the Sri Lankan Rupee as soon as possible.

Accordingly, the minister has indicated that the price of medicines should be reduced by at least 15% compared to the decrease in the rate of the US Dollar.

Under these circumstances, the signing of the agreement to extend the USD$ 1,000 million assistance scheme from India for the import of essential materials for a further period of one year was carried out yesterday (May 30), according to State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe.