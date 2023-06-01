Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern Provinces.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm are likely at some places in Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northwestern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Central, Uva and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Matara and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly over sea area around the island and speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areasoff the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and from Pottuvil to Hambantota.

Wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areasoff the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

The sea areasoff the coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota will be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.