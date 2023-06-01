Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country

June 1, 2023   07:43 am

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern Provinces. 

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm are likely at some places in Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northwestern provinces. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Central, Uva and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Matara and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly over sea area around the island and speed will be 20-30 kmph.    

Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areasoff the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and from Pottuvil to Hambantota.

Wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areasoff the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

The sea areasoff the coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota will be rough at times. 

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CID arrests SL Vlogs Bruno Divakara

CID arrests SL Vlogs Bruno Divakara

CID arrests SL Vlogs Bruno Divakara

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.31

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.31

President to deliver special statement tomorrow (English)

President to deliver special statement tomorrow (English)

Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eases to 25.2% in May (English)

Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eases to 25.2% in May (English)

Chinese Foreign Affairs Vice Minister reaffirms support for Sri Lanka's economic recovery (English)

Chinese Foreign Affairs Vice Minister reaffirms support for Sri Lanka's economic recovery (English)

Govt. focuses on digitization of data in agricultural sector (English)

Govt. focuses on digitization of data in agricultural sector (English)

Thailand ready to offer help, Thai PM tells Sri Lankan counterpart (English)

Thailand ready to offer help, Thai PM tells Sri Lankan counterpart (English)

New caterpillar menace destroying paddy cultivations also spreads to parts of Puttalam

New caterpillar menace destroying paddy cultivations also spreads to parts of Puttalam