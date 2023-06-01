Heavy metal testing for imported dried fish, sprats and fruits mandatory from today

The Sri Lankan government has made it mandatory to test imported dried fish, sprats and fruits for heavy metals such as lead and arsenic with effect from today (June 01).

The decision was taken after a survey conducted by the Food Control Administration Unit of the Health Ministry between 2021 and 2022 discovered that certain consignments of imported dried fish, sprats and fruits contain heavy metals, especially lead and arsenic, in large quantities.

According to the survey, some imported fruit stocks contain alarming levels of lead – an extremely toxic heavy metal.

The Food Control Administration Unit has advised the importers to ensure that the amount of heavy metals and arsenic present in dried fish, sprats and fruits brought in from overseas does not exceed the permitted minimum level.

Meanwhile, a special contact number (011 2112718) has been introduced by the Food Control Administration Unit for further inquiries in this regard.