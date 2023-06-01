Heavy metal testing for imported dried fish, sprats and fruits mandatory from today

Heavy metal testing for imported dried fish, sprats and fruits mandatory from today

June 1, 2023   10:00 am

The Sri Lankan government has made it mandatory to test imported dried fish, sprats and fruits for heavy metals such as lead and arsenic with effect from today (June 01).

The decision was taken after a survey conducted by the Food Control Administration Unit of the Health Ministry between 2021 and 2022 discovered that certain consignments of imported dried fish, sprats and fruits contain heavy metals, especially lead and arsenic, in large quantities.

According to the survey, some imported fruit stocks contain alarming levels of lead – an extremely toxic heavy metal.

The Food Control Administration Unit has advised the importers to ensure that the amount of heavy metals and arsenic present in dried fish, sprats and fruits brought in from overseas does not exceed the permitted minimum level.

Meanwhile, a special contact number (011 2112718) has been introduced by the Food Control Administration Unit for further inquiries in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CID arrests SL Vlogs Bruno Divakara

CID arrests SL Vlogs Bruno Divakara

CID arrests SL Vlogs Bruno Divakara

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.31

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.31

President to deliver special statement tomorrow (English)

President to deliver special statement tomorrow (English)

Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eases to 25.2% in May (English)

Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eases to 25.2% in May (English)

Chinese Foreign Affairs Vice Minister reaffirms support for Sri Lanka's economic recovery (English)

Chinese Foreign Affairs Vice Minister reaffirms support for Sri Lanka's economic recovery (English)

Govt. focuses on digitization of data in agricultural sector (English)

Govt. focuses on digitization of data in agricultural sector (English)

Thailand ready to offer help, Thai PM tells Sri Lankan counterpart (English)

Thailand ready to offer help, Thai PM tells Sri Lankan counterpart (English)

New caterpillar menace destroying paddy cultivations also spreads to parts of Puttalam

New caterpillar menace destroying paddy cultivations also spreads to parts of Puttalam