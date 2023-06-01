President delivers special address on national transformation roadmap

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is delivering a special statement on the government’s efforts over the past nine months to revive Sri Lanka’s economy.

In his speech, the Head of State is outlining the forthcoming stages of the country’s social, economic, and political reform agenda.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) says the objective of this address is to provide the public with a comprehensive understanding of Sri Lanka’s national transformation roadmap and to present the proposed strategies for accomplishing the envisioned objectives.