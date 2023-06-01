President delivers special address on national transformation roadmap

President delivers special address on national transformation roadmap

June 1, 2023   08:03 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is delivering a special statement on the government’s efforts over the past nine months to revive Sri Lanka’s economy.

In his speech, the Head of State is outlining the forthcoming stages of the country’s social, economic, and political reform agenda.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) says the objective of this address is to provide the public with a comprehensive understanding of Sri Lanka’s national transformation roadmap and to present the proposed strategies for accomplishing the envisioned objectives.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴President Ranil Wickremesinghe's Special Statement

LIVE🔴President Ranil Wickremesinghe's Special Statement

LIVE🔴President Ranil Wickremesinghe's Special Statement

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.01

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.01

Special gazette issued for professionals belonging to 14 categories

Special gazette issued for professionals belonging to 14 categories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.01

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.01

Confectionery unfit for consumption impounded from shops in Pettah

Confectionery unfit for consumption impounded from shops in Pettah

CCTV: Youth killed in brutal sword attack in Panadura

CCTV: Youth killed in brutal sword attack in Panadura

Bruno Divakara remanded over Nathasha Edirisooriya controversial remarks

Bruno Divakara remanded over Nathasha Edirisooriya controversial remarks