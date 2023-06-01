NSB annual report handed over to President

The chairman of National Savings Bank, Dr. Harsha Cabral formally presented the bank’s annual report for the year 2022 to the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization & National Policies, President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat today (June 01).

The report, titled “Strengthening Our Strength,” provides an integrated overview of the bank’s performance within the economic framework and its engagements with the social and environmental sectors, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

Further, the comprehensive report offers an in-depth analysis of the National Savings Bank, encompassing its financial performance, strategic initiatives, corporate governance practices, and risk management strategies for the period ending on 31 December 2022.

Attending this significant event alongside NSB chairman and President Wickremesinghe was Ajith Peiris, General Manager and CEO of the National Savings Bank, further demonstrating the bank’s commitment to transparency and accountability.