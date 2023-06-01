Navy apprehends suspect with 2,000 foreign cigarettes

A suspect who was transferring 2,000 foreign cigarettes for sale was apprehended in a coordinated operation conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy and Police in Colombo 11 on Wednesday (May 31).

Upon receiving a tip-off, SLNS Rangalla belonging to the Western Naval Command and Wellaweediya Police had initiated this special search operation on Malwatta Road.

During the operation, the naval and police personnel apprehended the suspicious individual, who was in possession of 2,000 foreign cigarettes for sale.

The 49-year-old, a resident of Matara, together with impounded foreign cigarette stock was handed over to the Wellaweediya Police for onward legal action.