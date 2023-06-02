Navy apprehends 25 individuals engaged in illegal fishing off Jaffna

Navy apprehends 25 individuals engaged in illegal fishing off Jaffna

June 2, 2023   09:44 am

Sri Lanka Navy on Thursday (June 01) apprehended 25 individuals, aged between 20 and 57 years, for engaging in illegal fishing activities off Jaffna coast.

During an operation mounted in the sea area off Mamunai and Chundikulam in Jaffna, a total of 1,068 illegally-harvested sea cucumbers, 07 dinghies and various diving and fishing equipment used by the suspects were also impounded by the naval officers.

The operation was carried out by the Naval Detachment Mamunai and Chundikulam in the Northern Naval Command.

The 25 individuals, who were involved in illegal night diving and light-coarse fishing, are reportedly residents of Mannar, Mulliyan, Kannayankadu, and Jaffna areas.

The suspects, their belongings, and the seized items have been handed over to the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Jaffna for further legal action.

