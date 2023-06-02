Flood warning issued to Kalu River upper catchment areas

The Irrigation Department today (June 02) issued ‘Amber’ flood warning for the upper catchment areas of Kuda Ganga sub-basin of Kalu River.

The warning was issued after a considerable amount of rainfall was experienced in the area as at 11.00 a.m. this morning.

Upon analyzing the current rainfall situation and river water levels of the hydrological stations in Kuda Ganga, the Hydrology and Disaster Management Division said there is a possibility of a minor flood situation in the low-lying areas of Kuda Ganga valley located in Palindanuwara and Bulathsinhala Divisional Secretariat divisions.

As a result there is high possibility of roads running through flood plains of Kuda Ganga being inundated, the Irrigation Department cautioned.

The Irrigation Department advised residents and motorists passing through these areas to pay high attention in this regards and urged disaster management authorities to take adequate precautions.