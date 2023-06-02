CPC and CPSTL instructed to continue deliveries over the weekend  Minister

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has issued a clarification on the recent queues seen at filling stations, assuring that both the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and the Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Ltd (CPSTL) have been instructed to continue fuel deliveries over the weekend.

Taking to Twitter, Wijesekera said that instructions have been given to both CPC and CPSTL to continue fuel deliveries on Saturday and Sunday this week, in order to supply sufficient stocks to all fuel stations.

“To reduce expenses on overtime, CPC and CPSTL have not been operating on Sundays and public holidays in the last four months”, the Minister explained.

He further attributed the recent fuel shortage to the non-placement of fuel orders from stations since last Saturday anticipating a price reduction, not maintaining minimum stocks, an immediate increase in demand by consumers following the recent price revision and the increase in the fuel quota permitted under the National Fuel Pass (QR) system.

The fuel prices were revised at midnight on 31 May, while the fuel quotas allocated under the QR system were also increased with effect from the said date.