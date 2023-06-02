Schoolboy arrested in connection with murder of youth in Panadura

Schoolboy arrested in connection with murder of youth in Panadura

June 2, 2023   04:37 pm

A schoolboy has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old in Panadura area, on suspicion of aiding and abetting the main suspect.

The victim was hacked to death in a brutal sword attack near an apparel factory in Wekada, Panadura on Wednesday night (May 31).

The police investigations uncovered that the schoolboy in question had been inside the three-wheeler in which the main suspect arrived to execute the crime.

The victim, who was first attacked with a sword in front of the apparel factory, had run into the garment factory premises with injuries.

A CCTV camera installed at the garment factory captured the sword-wielding perpetrator proceeding to attack the victim after following him into the factory premises. The victim, who sustained several critical cut wounds to his head, died on the spot.

The deceased person has been identified as a 23-year-old resident of the Modarawila Apartment Complex.

A long-drawn-out dispute between two groups in the area is believed to have been the motive behind the murder.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Ranil determined to fully develop Sri Lanka by 2048

President Ranil determined to fully develop Sri Lanka by 2048

President Ranil determined to fully develop Sri Lanka by 2048

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.02

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.02

Relief recipients applaud Dialog's Manudam Mehewara program in Kandy

Relief recipients applaud Dialog's Manudam Mehewara program in Kandy

Lack of funds forces Panvilathenna Divisional Hospital to meet unfortunate fate

Lack of funds forces Panvilathenna Divisional Hospital to meet unfortunate fate

Three arrested over fake ID racket

Three arrested over fake ID racket

New caterpillar species invading paddy cultivations across Badalkumbura

New caterpillar species invading paddy cultivations across Badalkumbura

'Deranabhiwandana' Poson Poya program to be held at Ruwanweli Maha Seya

'Deranabhiwandana' Poson Poya program to be held at Ruwanweli Maha Seya

Top IMF official says Sri LankaTop IMF official says Sri Lankas reform momentum must continues reform momentum must continue

Top IMF official says Sri LankaTop IMF official says Sri Lankas reform momentum must continues reform momentum must continue