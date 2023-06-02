Schoolboy arrested in connection with murder of youth in Panadura

A schoolboy has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old in Panadura area, on suspicion of aiding and abetting the main suspect.

The victim was hacked to death in a brutal sword attack near an apparel factory in Wekada, Panadura on Wednesday night (May 31).

The police investigations uncovered that the schoolboy in question had been inside the three-wheeler in which the main suspect arrived to execute the crime.

The victim, who was first attacked with a sword in front of the apparel factory, had run into the garment factory premises with injuries.

A CCTV camera installed at the garment factory captured the sword-wielding perpetrator proceeding to attack the victim after following him into the factory premises. The victim, who sustained several critical cut wounds to his head, died on the spot.

The deceased person has been identified as a 23-year-old resident of the Modarawila Apartment Complex.

A long-drawn-out dispute between two groups in the area is believed to have been the motive behind the murder.