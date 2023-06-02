Steps afoot to launch Climate Change University next year

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says efforts are being taken to establish the Climate Change University next year.

He revealed this during a briefing held on climate change and green growth at the Presidential Secretariat today (June 02).

President Wickremesinghe, expressing his perspective on the International Climate Change University, emphasized that it is a post-graduate institution solely focused on research and does not offer undergraduate courses.

Any country or organization that contributes to the university becomes a stakeholder and gains membership on the Board of Governance. The Korean Exim Bank has expressed interest in partnering with the university.

President Wickremesinghe urged that all future research in the field of climate change should be conducted at this institution.

He added that prestigious institutions like Harvard and MIT have expressed interest in collaboration.

The president also requested the consideration of short-term courses for government officials.

During the briefing, the five thematic areas established in a previous meeting with President Wickremesinghe were extensively discussed. These areas include the Climate Change Office, Green Finance Facilitation, International Climate Change University, Nature Positive Green Growth, and Innovative Management Support. Specific attention was given to regions lagging behind in these areas, such as marine pollution and electric car mobility.

President Wickremesinghe instructed the authorities to address these concerns, while involving the private sector and international organizations in the efforts.