January 1, 1970   05:30 am

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Weekend fuel deliveries ramped up after long queues outside filling stations (English)

Weekend fuel deliveries ramped up after long queues outside filling stations (English)

Weekend fuel deliveries ramped up after long queues outside filling stations (English)

Weekend fuel deliveries ramped up after long queues outside filling stations

Weekend fuel deliveries ramped up after long queues outside filling stations

Steps afoot to launch Climate Change University next year (English)

Steps afoot to launch Climate Change University next year (English)

Import restrictions on nearly 400 items to be relaxed (English)

Import restrictions on nearly 400 items to be relaxed (English)

Sri Lanka's reform momentum must continue despite tentative signs of economic improvement - IMF (English)

Sri Lanka's reform momentum must continue despite tentative signs of economic improvement - IMF (English)

State Minister clarifies concerns on recent gazette for IRD registration (English)

State Minister clarifies concerns on recent gazette for IRD registration (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.02

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.02

Three state bank employees arrested for stealing pawned gold jewellery

Three state bank employees arrested for stealing pawned gold jewellery