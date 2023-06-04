Jaffna Uni. suspends 31 students over clash

Jaffna Uni. suspends 31 students over clash

June 4, 2023   09:05 pm

A total of 31 students of the Jaffna University have been suspended owing to unruly behaviour. 

Accordingly, the group has been identified as students of the Faculty of Management and Business Studies, and were suspended after a fight reportedly broke out between second and third-year students on Friday (02 June). 

Thus, 16 second-year students and 15 from the third year were banned from entering the university’s premises, including the hostel, after preliminary investigations found them to be involved.

