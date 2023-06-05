Tharushi wins Gold at 2023 Asian Junior Athletics Championships

Sri Lankan athlete Tharushi Karunarathna has clinched the Gold medal in the Women’s 800m event at the 20th Asian Under-20 Junior Athletic Championships 2023 currently being held in Yecheon, South Korea.

She finished in first place with a time of 2:05.64 ahead of second placed Akbayan Nurmamet (2:10.22) of Kazakhstan and third placed Yingying Qin (2:11.14) of China.

This is Sri Lanka’s first Gold Medal at the 20th Asian Under-20 Junior Athletic Championships 2023 being held from 4–7 June at the Yecheon Stadium in Yecheon, South Korea.

On Sunday (04), Karunaratne had also bagged a Silver medal in the Women’s 400m competition while fellow Sri Lankan Jayeshi Uththara won the bronze medal in the same event.