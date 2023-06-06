Kanchana discusses Sri Lankas energy sector reforms with U.S. Treasury official

June 6, 2023   09:42 am

Power & Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera on Monday (June 05) held a discussion with the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary to the Treasury, Robert Kaproth on Sri Lanka’s ongoing energy sector reforms and commitments to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a tweet posted on Monday (June 05), the lawmaker said the focus of the discussion fell on the progress Sri Lanka has made during the last 12 months, challenges of price reforms, balance sheet restructuring of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), the proposed new Electricity Act and the assistance required to the sector. 

Doug Sonnek, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Colombo; Jerrod Mason, the Director of International Monetary Policy of the U.S. Treasury; Bill Block, the Treasury Attaché; Chris Powers, the USAID Chief of Economic Growth in Sri Lanka; and Daniel Moon, the U.S. Embassy Economic Officer were also in attendance at this discussion.

