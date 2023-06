Special parliamentary committee appointed on New Diamond, X-Press Pearl disasters

A special parliamentary committee has been appointed to look into the damages caused by MV X-Press Pearl and MT New Diamond maritime disasters and to make necessary recommendations.

Commencing today’s parliamentary session, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said this committee would be chaired by Minister Ramesh Pathirana.

The members of the Parliament Select Committee are as follows:

1. Dr. Suren Raghavan

2. Diana Gamage

3. Prof. G.L. Peiris

4. Vijitha Herath

5. Dr. Sarath Weerasekara

6. Niroshan Perera

7. Ajith Mannapperuma

8. Nimal Lanza

9. Dr. Kavinda Heshan Jayawardhana

10. Akila Ellawala

11. Nalaka Bandara Kottegoda

12. Thushara Indunil

13. Rauff Hakeem, Attorney-at-Law

14. Madhura Withanage, Attorney-at-Law