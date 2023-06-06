Man sentenced to 110 years in prison for repeated sexual assault of daughter

June 6, 2023   02:58 pm

The Balapitiya High Court has sentenced a man who was found guilty of serious sexual assault on his eleven-year-old daughter to 110 years in rigorous imprisonment.

The verdict was delivered by Balapitiya High Court Judge Ranga Dissanayake yesterday (June 05).

The defendant, a resident of the Korakeena area of Uragasmanhandiya, had been found guilty of sexually assaulting his own daughter on multiple occasions since 2008.

