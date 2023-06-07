Overseas travel ban imposed on Namal and others lifted

Overseas travel ban imposed on Namal and others lifted

June 7, 2023   02:56 pm

Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (June 07) ordered a case against former minister Johnston Fernando, Sanath Nishantha and Milan Jayathilake filed over the attack on the ‘GotaGoGama’ protest site at Galle Face Green to be recalled on July 19, 2023.

The case was taken up before Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage this morning.

There, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) informed the court that a petition has been filed before the Court of Appeal, challenging the instructions provided by the Attorney General regarding the suspects of this case.

Thus, the CID, mentioning that the Appeals Court’s verdict on that petition is expected on June 23, requested the magistrate to recall the relevant case on another date, after the verdict is delivered.

Accordingly, the magistrate ordered the case to be taken up on July 19.

The court, accepting the facts presented by the attorneys, also ordered to lift the overseas travel bans imposed on a group of individuals including MP Namal Rajapaksa, who are not named as suspects in the relevant case.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.07

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.07

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.07

Excise Dept. vows stern action against officers involved in altercation at OGF Mall

Excise Dept. vows stern action against officers involved in altercation at OGF Mall

Heated debate in parliament over incident involving MP Gajendrakumar

Heated debate in parliament over incident involving MP Gajendrakumar

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.07

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.07

Certain clauses of proposed Anti-Corruption Bill inconsistent with constitution, SC determines (English)

Certain clauses of proposed Anti-Corruption Bill inconsistent with constitution, SC determines (English)

Inclement weather affects parts of the island; heavy rains expected to continue (English)

Inclement weather affects parts of the island; heavy rains expected to continue (English)

Prices of 60 essential drugs to be slashed from June 15 (English)

Prices of 60 essential drugs to be slashed from June 15 (English)