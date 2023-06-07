Overseas travel ban imposed on Namal and others lifted

Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (June 07) ordered a case against former minister Johnston Fernando, Sanath Nishantha and Milan Jayathilake filed over the attack on the ‘GotaGoGama’ protest site at Galle Face Green to be recalled on July 19, 2023.

The case was taken up before Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage this morning.

There, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) informed the court that a petition has been filed before the Court of Appeal, challenging the instructions provided by the Attorney General regarding the suspects of this case.

Thus, the CID, mentioning that the Appeals Court’s verdict on that petition is expected on June 23, requested the magistrate to recall the relevant case on another date, after the verdict is delivered.

Accordingly, the magistrate ordered the case to be taken up on July 19.

The court, accepting the facts presented by the attorneys, also ordered to lift the overseas travel bans imposed on a group of individuals including MP Namal Rajapaksa, who are not named as suspects in the relevant case.