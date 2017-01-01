Back to Top


Two students drown in Eravur

November 26, 2016  05:14 pm

Two students have drowned in the sea off Punnakuda, Eravur. 

They were part of a group of students from a school in Eravur who were bathing in the Punnakuda Beach, police said.

Three students were dragged away by strong currents, however one of them was rescued by onlookers. 

The other two students are believed to have drowned while their bodies are yet to be recovered. 

The rescued student has been admitted to the Batticaloa Hospital.

The navy and police have launched an operation to locate the bodies of the missing students. 

