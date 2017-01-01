Prabhakaran’s birth anniversary celebrated in TN

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N7534.283884.ADADERANA/B9105082.133172759;abr=!ie;sz=650x100;click=;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=?"> </SCRIPT> <NOSCRIPT> <A HREF="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/jump/N7534.283884.ADADERANA/B9105082.133172759;abr=!ie4;abr=!ie5;sz=650x100;ord=[timestamp]?"> <IMG SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/ad/N7534.283884.ADADERANA/B9105082.133172759;abr=!ie4;abr=!ie5;sz=650x100;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=?" BORDER=0 WIDTH=650 HEIGHT=100 ALT="Advertisement"></A> </NOSCRIPT>

Several pro-LTTE Tamil political parties in Tamil Nadu have celebrated the birth anniversary of slain LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran with “renewed enthusiasm” this year, according to Indian media.

Tamil newspapers carried full and half page advertisements on his glory while Tamil organisations celebrated elaborately, the Express News Service reported.

Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman organised a blood donation camp at his residence and in the evening, addressed a public meeting at NTK office at Porur.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko, known for his association with Prabhakaran, took part in a function by Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam in which books on the LTTE leader were released, in Erode.

Indicating he would not believe that he was no more, PMK founder Ramadoss tweeted, “I wish Prabhakaran a long life and let him lead the struggle again.”

A full-page advertisement by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) too indicated a similar belief: “We greet leader Prabhakaran who steps into his 62nd year.”

Source: Express News Service

-Agencies