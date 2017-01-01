Fidel Castro taught important political lesson to world - MR

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N7534.283884.ADADERANA/B9105082.133172759;abr=!ie;sz=650x100;click=;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=?"> </SCRIPT> <NOSCRIPT> <A HREF="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/jump/N7534.283884.ADADERANA/B9105082.133172759;abr=!ie4;abr=!ie5;sz=650x100;ord=[timestamp]?"> <IMG SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/ad/N7534.283884.ADADERANA/B9105082.133172759;abr=!ie4;abr=!ie5;sz=650x100;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=?" BORDER=0 WIDTH=650 HEIGHT=100 ALT="Advertisement"></A> </NOSCRIPT>

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is currently on a visit to China, has sent the President of Cuba Raul Castro a message of condolence on the death of the leader of the Cuban revolution, Fidel Castro.

Rajapaksa declared that the leader of the Cuban revolution and the founder of socialist Cuba was “one of the greatest leaders of our time”.

In the letter, he offered heartfelt condolences to Fidel Castro’s brother and successor Raul Castro, and to the people of Cuba.

“The passing of Fidel Castro marks the end of an era. The Cuban revolution that he led, inspired generations of youthful idealists.”

“One of the most important political lessons he taught the world was how small states can hold their own and maintain their sovereignty and independence even in the face of domineering powers,” he said.

The memory of Comrade Fidel Castro will continue to inspire us all, Rajapaksa said.

President Maithripala Sirisena also paid his tribute to the 20th-Century icon.

“The iconic leader of an era of revolution bids farewell to the world. Rest in peace, Comrade Fidel Castro,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Deepest condolences to Raul Castro and the people of Cuba on the demise of their beloved revolutionary leader and former President Fidel Castro,” foreign minster Mangala Samaraweera said.