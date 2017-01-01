Public help sought again to nab suspect in Lasantha murder

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N7534.283884.ADADERANA/B9105082.133172759;abr=!ie;sz=650x100;click=;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=?"> </SCRIPT> <NOSCRIPT> <A HREF="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/jump/N7534.283884.ADADERANA/B9105082.133172759;abr=!ie4;abr=!ie5;sz=650x100;ord=[timestamp]?"> <IMG SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/ad/N7534.283884.ADADERANA/B9105082.133172759;abr=!ie4;abr=!ie5;sz=650x100;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=?" BORDER=0 WIDTH=650 HEIGHT=100 ALT="Advertisement"></A> </NOSCRIPT>

Sri Lanka Police has decided to seek public assistance once again to apprehend a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of journalist Lasantha Wickramatunga.

A rough sketch of the suspect, drawn as per eyewitness accounts, has been released to media again by Police Headquarters in an attempt to gain any possible information regarding his whereabouts.

The suspect is believed to be around 35-years-old and around 5ft 8 inches tall.

The public is requested to contact the following telephone numbers with any information regarding the suspect:

0112 422 176, 0112 380 380, 0718 305 528, 0718 349 505, 0773 291 500, 0718 070 207

Police had previously released the suspect’s sketch along with another sketch of a suspect, who was later arrested based on information received.