TV Derana wins award at NYDB Social Media Awards

The award being accepted by TV Derana’s Director of News Mr Shehan Baranage.

November 27, 2016  05:33 pm

Sri Lanka’s premium entertainment channel, TV Derana, received an award for ‘Most Popular Facebook Page (TV)’ at the NYDB Social Media Awards held at the Nelum Pokuna premises on Sunday (27).

The awards ceremony was organized by National Youth Development Bureau (NYDB) to honor the best of social media by recognizing the influencers on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and more.

The Social Media Awards recognizes and rewards social media excellence within Sri Lanka from social entertainment, customer care to innovative social marketing campaigns.

The selection criteria consisted of a panel of specialist judges who took into consideration the number of followers, the social impact and influence, the quality of trend setting and so on.

