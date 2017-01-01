Mendis, Tharanga steer Sri Lanka to title

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N7534.283884.ADADERANA/B9105082.133172759;abr=!ie;sz=650x100;click=;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=?"> </SCRIPT> <NOSCRIPT> <A HREF="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/jump/N7534.283884.ADADERANA/B9105082.133172759;abr=!ie4;abr=!ie5;sz=650x100;ord=[timestamp]?"> <IMG SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/ad/N7534.283884.ADADERANA/B9105082.133172759;abr=!ie4;abr=!ie5;sz=650x100;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=?" BORDER=0 WIDTH=650 HEIGHT=100 ALT="Advertisement"></A> </NOSCRIPT>

Sri Lanka followed up a clinical display in the field with steady middle-order batting to chase down 161 with 75 balls to spare and complete a convincing six-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the tri-series final.



Kusal Mendis starred with the bat, hitting ten fours in his sparkling 57, to lead robust recovery after they had slipped to 42 for 3.



Mendis was supported by Upul Tharanga in a 75-run fourth-wicket partnership that put the visitors firmly on course for the win.



While Tharanga was decidedly scratchy early on, and survived a couple of chances, he took over the mantle after Mendis departed. He wrapped up proceedings by clubbing a four and a six to finish on 57 not out and, more importantly, put the finishing touches on successful campaign in his first series as captain.



-ESPN

-Agencies