Man arrested trying to sell 10kg of ambergris for Rs. 200 million

An individual has been arrested while allegedly attempting to sell 10 kilograms of ‘Ambergris’ estimated to be worth around Rs. 200 million, police said.

The suspect has been arrested by officers of the Western Province (North) Police Crimes Division and the Sri Lanka Air Force in the Ragama area.

Ambergris, also called grey amber or whale vomit, is created by the bile duct of the sperm whale and is often referred to as “floating gold” due to the immense price it fetches in the international market for its use in luxury perfumes.