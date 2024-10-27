No businessman will be permitted to exploit situation by unfairly raising rice prices - President

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced that the government will support small and medium-scale rice mill owners in enhancing their capacity to help stabilize the rice market.

He made this statement today (25) during a discussion held with the rice mill owners at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The President noted that since the government invests significantly in promoting agriculture, irrigation, and fertilizer subsidies, these businesses have a social responsibility to provide rice to the public.

The meeting included an extensive discussion on measures to enhance the capacity of small and medium-scale rice mill owners to balance the market, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The President also stressed that no businessman will be permitted to exploit the situation by unfairly raising rice prices.

Meanwhile, President Dissanayake had also met with officials from the Agriculture and Trade Ministries, along with representatives from the Paddy Marketing Board at the Presidential Secretariat today (25).

The meeting focused on the current situation regarding rice prices, with extensive discussions on necessary actions. The President provided guidance on urgent measures to address the issue, the PMD reported.

Secretary to the Prime Minister Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Livestock, Irrigation, Fisheries, and Aquatic Resources M.P.N.M. Wickremesingha, Secretary of the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security, Cooperative Development, Industry, and Entrepreneurship Development M.M. Naimuddin, Chairman of the Consumer Affairs Authority Hemantha Samarakoon and Chairman of the Paddy Marketing Board A.M.U. Pinnalanda were also present at the meeting.

--PMD