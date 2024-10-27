EU reaffirms assistance to Sri Lanka in expanding market access, employment opportunities

EU reaffirms assistance to Sri Lanka in expanding market access, employment opportunities

October 26, 2024   11:22 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met with the European Union (EU) Delegation, led by EU Ambassador H.E. Carmen Moreno, today (25) at the Presidential Secretariat.

The President informed the EU Delegation about Sri Lanka’s current security situation, highlighting recent measures to improve safety for tourists and residents, the President’s Media Division (PMD) stated.

He assured that security protocols in key tourist areas are strengthened with more law enforcement and emergency services deployed.

The European Union is a critical partner for Sri Lanka, serving as its second-largest export and tourist market, and third-largest import market, the PMD added.

The EU Delegation reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Sri Lanka in expanding its market access, enhancing employment opportunities within the EU, and boosting tourism. Additionally, the EU pledged support for knowledge exchange and implementing new mechanisms in education, social protection, and anti-corruption efforts.

The Delegation emphasized the EU’s commitment to strengthening key sectors, including vocational education, maritime, investment, and the peace and reconciliation process. They also assured close collaboration to advance these shared priorities.

The Delegation commended Sri Lanka on the peaceful conduct of the recent Presidential Election.

Furthermore, ambassadors from the Kingdom of the Netherlands, France, and Romania conveyed congratulatory messages from their respective Presidents to President Dissanayake, said the PMD.

The EU Delegation included H.E. Felix Neumann, Ambassador of Germany; H.E. Damiano Francovigh, Ambassador of Italy; H.E. Steluta Arhire, Ambassador of Romania; and Chargé d’Affaires Ms. Marie-Noelle Duris of France and Mr. Iwams Rutjens of the Netherlands.

--PMD--

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

SJB vows to reduce taxes if granted a parliamentary majority (English)

SJB vows to reduce taxes if granted a parliamentary majority (English)

SJB vows to reduce taxes if granted a parliamentary majority (English)

Elpitiya PS Election concludes with over 60% voter turnout (English)

Elpitiya PS Election concludes with over 60% voter turnout (English)

Next review of Sri Lanka's IMF program will be delayed - CBSL Governor (English)

Next review of Sri Lanka's IMF program will be delayed - CBSL Governor (English)

''We will set an example as the opposition'' - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

''We will set an example as the opposition'' - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Traditional politicians will not contest this general election - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Traditional politicians will not contest this general election - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Traditional politicians will not contest this general election - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Traditional politicians will not contest this general election - Dilith Jayaweera (English)