Shooting reported in Ratnapura

October 26, 2024   03:45 pm

A house in the Marapana area of Ratnapura has been targeted in a shooting early this morning (26), at around 2.00 a.m. 

Police said that the homeowner, his wife, their child, and his parents were inside the house at the time, but fortunately escaped unharmed.

According to Ratnapura Police, the homeowner is involved in the mining industry, and the shooting is suspected to be linked to a mining-related dispute. 

Police have launched an in-depth investigation to identify the motive and individuals involved in the attack.

