McDonalds formally ends franchise operations in Sri Lanka

October 26, 2024   03:51 pm

McDonald’s Corporation and International Restaurant Systems (Private) Limited have mutually agreed to end their franchise relationship in Sri Lanka. The companies reached a legal settlement that both parties found agreeable.

In a joint media statement, McDonald’s Corporation and International Restaurant Systems (Pvt) Ltd expressed their gratitude to the public for their support throughout their partnership. 

They also urged the public to disregard any rumors or speculation that had previously circulated in the media about their relationship.

