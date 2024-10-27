Heavy showers above 75 mm expected in parts of the island tomorrow

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Mannar districts tomorrow (27), the Department of Meteorology warned.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces, according to the Met. Department.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other areas of the island during the evening or night.

Meanwhile, strong winds about 40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.



Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.