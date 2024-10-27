Kanthi Kodikara, the wife of parliamentary candidate Upali Kodikara, has reportedly been attacked in Pannipitiya while she was distributing election campaign leaflets.

The incident occurred as Mrs. Kodikara was participating in her husband’s election campaigning activities, going door-to-door to engage with local residents.

Following the attack, she has been admitted to Sri Jayawardenepura Hospital for treatment.

Maharagama Police have since arrested the individual responsible for the assault, and further investigations are underway.